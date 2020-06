Age 73, of Linwood Township, Minnesota Died accidentally on Monday, June 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Neuschwander) Duchene; significant other, James Kruse; brother, Bill Duchene. She is survived by her siblings, Mark Duchene, Steve (Nan) Duchene, Jacqueline (Les) Pillar, Scott Duchene, Don (Kathy) Duchene; several nieces, nephews, family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 Linwood Township Cemetery, Linwood, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com