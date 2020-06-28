Age 73, of Linwood Township, Minnesota Died accidentally on Monday, June 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Neuschwander) Duchene; significant other, James Kruse; brother, Bill Duchene. She is survived by her siblings, Mark Duchene, Steve (Nan) Duchene, Jacqueline (Les) Pillar, Scott Duchene, Don (Kathy) Duchene; several nieces, nephews, family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 Linwood Township Cemetery, Linwood, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.