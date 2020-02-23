|
|
Age 28 of Saint Paul Passed away on February 19, 2020 Preceded in death by her grandpas, Bob Werner and Mike Marchio. Survived by mother Sandy, father Mike, brother Zach, and beloved Cory. Also survived by grandmas, Phyllis Werner and Maureen Marchio, aunts, Patti, Tracy, Marie and Cathy, uncles, Scott, Steve, John, Marty and Mark and cousins, Austin, Hunter, Mitchell and Andy. Jill's unique and straight forward persona will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life/ Luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 7th, at DeGidio's (425 7th St. W., Saint Paul, MN 55102) 12pm-3pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020