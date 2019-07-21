Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
7110 France Ave. S.
Edina, MN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
7110 France Ave. S.
Edina, MN
View Map
Jim EASTON Obituary
Age 71, of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019. Jim owned Easton's Volvo Repair for 35 years and was a passionate car collector. He was an avid bicyclist with Hiawatha Bike Club and TCBC, and traveled extensively the last 20 years of his life. Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Marcia; children, Jim (Denise), Melissa (Brian) and Emily (Shawn); grandchildren; Eddie, Ella, Owen, and Ava. The family extends its gratitude to Twin Cities Spine Center for providing him with seven active years, allowing him to pursue his passions. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Abbott Northwestern and Minnesota Oncology for their gentle care. Celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1-4 pm with a time of remembrance at 3 pm on Sunday, August 4th at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, MN 55435 (952)924-4100.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
