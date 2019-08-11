|
Age 67, of Maplewood, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Marie Edens; parents, Jim Sr. and Eleanor Edens. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and was especially close to his nephew, David. Jim is survived by his grandson, James Gorke; siblings, Cathy Edens, Linda Edens and Joe (Kim) Edens; loving significant other, Debi; nephews, extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Monday, September 16th 6 PM with visitation from 4-6 PM at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019