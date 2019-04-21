|
Age 84, of Hager City, Wisconsin Passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing, surrounded by loving family. He was born Oct. 11, 1934 in St. Paul, to Matthew and Helen (Wachtler) Welsch and graduated from Cretin High School and the U of MN Agricultural School. He farmed the family farm until 1966 which was one of the last dairy farms in Mendota. He and the family embarked on a move to the farm in Hager City, Wisconsin. While he enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii and Ireland, his main enjoy ment was being a sounding board to young farmers with advice and knowledge of farming and the sociability it brought him. Jim was a life-long advocate of liberal politics and the small family farm. His near obsession with these issues would come out loud and clear in his verbalizing and reading daily. Jim's passion surfaced in statements such as, "God quit making land but he continues to make people" and "we have the cheapest abundance of food in the world". Jim had a strong allegiance for education. He was deeply proud of his four sons and lived vicariously through them. He felt fortunate that he could remain a participant in the farm activities being a so-called "go-for" man, negotiating prices which he would call "deals". He is survived by his wife, Eileen (Des Lauriers) of sixty-one years; 4 sons, Jim (Kathy), John (Sabrina), Matt (Lorri) and Marc (Tonya) and 6 grandchildren, Emily, Garrett, Gillian, Maya, Lauren and Madelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Claire. Mass of the resurrection & celebration of Jim's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Church of St. Joseph, with Father Thomas M. Kommers officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to donor's choice. The family wishes to express gratitude to the St. Crispin staff and RW Mayo Clinic Hospice. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019