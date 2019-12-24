|
|
Age 78, of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 19, 2019. Graduated from Washburn High School. Dedicated employee of 20 years at United Products. After retiring Jim went on to work at the Cremation Society of MN. Jim was an avid MN sports fan. His greatest joy was his family especially his granddaughters. He is preceded in death by parents, sisters, Jeanne Delander and Judy Folden. Survived by loving wife, Robin; daughter, Jenny (Pete) Stinar; granddaughters, Molly and Mackenzie; nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Memorial service at 5 pm on Sunday, December 29th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina (952) 924-4100. Visitation from 3-5 pm. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Jim will be remembered for his charismatic personality and leaving everyone in the room with a smile.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 24, 2019