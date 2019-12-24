Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim RUMMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim RUMMEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim RUMMEL Obituary
Age 78, of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 19, 2019. Graduated from Washburn High School. Dedicated employee of 20 years at United Products. After retiring Jim went on to work at the Cremation Society of MN. Jim was an avid MN sports fan. His greatest joy was his family especially his granddaughters. He is preceded in death by parents, sisters, Jeanne Delander and Judy Folden. Survived by loving wife, Robin; daughter, Jenny (Pete) Stinar; granddaughters, Molly and Mackenzie; nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Memorial service at 5 pm on Sunday, December 29th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina (952) 924-4100. Visitation from 3-5 pm. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Jim will be remembered for his charismatic personality and leaving everyone in the room with a smile.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -