Age 67, of Stillwater It is with a breaking heart that we grieve the passing of a dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and dearest friend, Jim Veitch. Jim passed on November 5, 2020 after a 10 plus year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. Throughout his journey with cancer, he kept his dignity and grace. He will be sorely missed by many. Preceded in death by his parents, Lofford and Barbara Veitch. Survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters, Jessica (Chaz) and Jonna (Blake); sister, Susan; grandchildren, Claire, Hobey and Daphne; nieces, Aimee, Christy, Jen, Abby and Karyn; nephews, Mark, Seth and Evan. Private Family Service. Livestream available at www.BradshawFuneral.com
on Thursday, November 12th at 11AM. 651439-5511