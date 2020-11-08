1/1
Jim VEITCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 67, of Stillwater It is with a breaking heart that we grieve the passing of a dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and dearest friend, Jim Veitch. Jim passed on November 5, 2020 after a 10 plus year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. Throughout his journey with cancer, he kept his dignity and grace. He will be sorely missed by many. Preceded in death by his parents, Lofford and Barbara Veitch. Survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters, Jessica (Chaz) and Jonna (Blake); sister, Susan; grandchildren, Claire, Hobey and Daphne; nieces, Aimee, Christy, Jen, Abby and Karyn; nephews, Mark, Seth and Evan. Private Family Service. Livestream available at www.BradshawFuneral.com on Thursday, November 12th at 11AM. 651439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved