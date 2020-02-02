|
Age 72 of St. Paul Passed away January 29, 2020, peacefully at home. He spent his career traveling the globe and visited over 100 countries as the Director of International Admissions at Macalester College. Through his deep knowledge of global issues and passion for international education he created a far-reaching community of students, colleagues and friends. A true renaissance man, he was a baseball aficionado, world class chef, and a brilliant storyteller. Perhaps above all else, he was a dedicated humanist, optimist and lover of life – he saw the best in all those he met and had a profound impact on countless lives. He is survived by his wife Jutta and children Max and Anja. May he travel well. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020