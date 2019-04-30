Home

Woodland Hills Church
1740 Van Dyke St
St Paul, MN 55109
Jimmy (Hauie) HAU

Jimmy (Hauie) HAU Obituary
May 29, 1966 - March 27, 2019 Born in St. Paul. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Judy Hau; sister Jeanne Lemke (Scott); nieces Jen (Cristy), Angie (Corey), Brittney (Jeff) & Emma; brother John (Paula); nephews Joe & Mike; brother-in-law Jim Penningroth; nephews Rob (fiancé Amber) & Brooks; the "Guys" Tom, Bill, Steve, Caleb, Kyle & Matt; Sharon Hau, Kelli (Ren) Lang, C.J. McNamara, and Patty Hanson; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & dear friends. Special thanks to Moose for his support and guidance through the years! Preceded in death by grandparents; father, Joe Hau; and sister, Julie Penningroth. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Johnson Hockey Boosters. Please join us for a Celebration of Jimmy's life. Service on Fri., May 3rd at 6pm, followed by refreshments and fellowship at the Woodland Hills Church, 1740 Van Dyke Street, St. Paul, MN 55109.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
