Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Teacher & Coach Age 71, of Shoreview, passed away on February 25, 2020 after a four year battle with Lymphoma cancer. Preceded in death by father, Jimmy. Survived by mother, Marian; wife, Sandy; daughter, Kristie (Trent) Danielson; and granddaughter, Payton. Jimmy loved spending time playing softball & tennis, traveling, especially to Arizona, where he lived part of the year as a snowbird. He enjoyed his final time with family & friends in the comfort of his Minnesota home. A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the of MN. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020