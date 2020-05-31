Jimmy R. CARLSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Teacher & Coach Age 71, of Shoreview, passed away on February 25, 2020 after a four year battle with Lymphoma cancer. Preceded in death by father, Jimmy. Survived by mother, Marian; wife, Sandy; daughter, Kristie (Trent) Danielson; and granddaughter, Payton. Jimmy loved spending time playing softball & tennis, traveling, especially to Arizona, where he lived part of the year as a snowbird. He enjoyed his final time with family and friends in the comfort of his Minnesota home. The celebration of Jimmy's life which was planned to take place at Jimmy's Food & Drink on Sunday, June 7 has been cancelled due to the current health crisis. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society of MN. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved