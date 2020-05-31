Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Teacher & Coach Age 71, of Shoreview, passed away on February 25, 2020 after a four year battle with Lymphoma cancer. Preceded in death by father, Jimmy. Survived by mother, Marian; wife, Sandy; daughter, Kristie (Trent) Danielson; and granddaughter, Payton. Jimmy loved spending time playing softball & tennis, traveling, especially to Arizona, where he lived part of the year as a snowbird. He enjoyed his final time with family and friends in the comfort of his Minnesota home. The celebration of Jimmy's life which was planned to take place at Jimmy's Food & Drink on Sunday, June 7 has been cancelled due to the current health crisis. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society of MN. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.