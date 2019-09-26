Home

Jo Ann L. GERARD


1944 - 2019
Jo Ann L. GERARD Obituary
Age 75, of Forest Lake, MN On September 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Marie Hanson, and sister Carolyn Grapp. Survived by husband James; children Richard (Linda), Charles (Brenda), and Catherine (Darrell) Windingstad; grandchildren Natalie, Joseph, and Grace; sister Lynette Boyer; and other relatives and friends. At the request of the family services will be private. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
