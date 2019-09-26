|
Age 75, of Forest Lake, MN On September 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Marie Hanson, and sister Carolyn Grapp. Survived by husband James; children Richard (Linda), Charles (Brenda), and Catherine (Darrell) Windingstad; grandchildren Natalie, Joseph, and Grace; sister Lynette Boyer; and other relatives and friends. At the request of the family services will be private. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019