Jo Ann M. (Peterson) ANDERSON

Jo Ann M. (Peterson) ANDERSON Obituary
Age 87 of Roseville Passed away April 18, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Earl, son-in-law Dr. Lloyd Minaai, and granddaughter Breanna. Survived by children Karen (James), Kyle, Linda (Kit), Dan (Janine) and Steve (Leanne); 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; brother, John (Gretchen); many nieces and nephews, beloved friends of SJA 1949 and RosePointe. She loved God, her family, dogs, hockey, the Packers, crocheting, singing, puzzles and traveling. Mass of Christian Burial May 10 ,2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville, MN at 10 a.m. Visitation at the church 1 hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthEast Foundation/The Pillars Hospice Care.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
