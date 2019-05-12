|
|
Born May 15, 1951, died March 31, 2019, after a long decline with dementia at Sholom Home East. She is survived by spouse David Lenander; daughter, Cat; and cousins Kate & Greg Nadeau, Arlyne Terry, Sally Hicks, and Carole Carlson-Bursch. Also many good friends including Gail Maxe, Mary & Bill Lerman, Lynda Johnson, Laura Marie Bogenreif, and many from HR, and Epiphany and Holy Trinity churches. Jo Ann worked for Ramsey County HR for a number of years until retiring after a stroke. She loved food, murder mysteries, jazz, cats and collecting. A funeral service will be followed by a lunch at Epiphany/Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1636 Van Buren Ave. in St. Paul on Saturday May 18 at 11 A.M.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 12 to May 17, 2019