Age 80, of St. Paul Park, MN Jo Ann was born on Apr. 13, 1939 in Fort Smith, AR and passed away with family by her side on Jan. 2, 2020. Recently preceded in death by Jimmy, her devoted husband of 58 years; son-in-law Rob; parents (Alfred Lee & Edna); and brother (Alfred Lee, Jr.). Jo Ann will be greatly missed by her children Michael, Sharon Zaccardi (Robert, dec.), Patrick (Kirsten); grandchildren William, Cooper & Shaelin McManaman and Anthony Zaccardi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment will be April 8, 2020 at 12:30pm at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020