Jo Anne (Kamrowski) ALTENDORF
1948 - 2020
Age 72, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Harold George and Agnes Odile (nee Lessard) Kamrowski. Jo Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Gary Robert Altendorf; children, Michael (Amie), Bryan (Kim) and David (Kari Nichols) Altendorf, Suzanne (Steve) Hanson and Rebecca (Jeff Morrison) Altendorf; grandchildren, Brittany (Simcha), Adam (Jaclyn), Linsey (Tyler), Brittany, Serra, Alyssa, James, John, Michaela, Alex (Rusty), Zach, Nathan, Jade, Jena and Emma; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Paulette (Greg) Giese, George and Ben Kamrowski, Jan (Dan) Kramer, Susie (Frank) Demuth, Nancy (Steve Rustad) Fulk, Peggy (Karl) Paluga and Jill (Jim) Katzenmeyer; aunts, Grace (Clair) Soblick and Carol (Joe) Peirce; nieces, nephews, Jo's People of Praise Family, as well as other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Kamrowski. Jo Anne loved her family with all her heart, and lived out her devout faith with the People of Praise. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home – Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, South St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 – 72nd Street East, Inver Grove Heights. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Jo Anne's family is blessed by your friendship and prayers. We also desire for everyone to be safe and please follow the Health Department Guidelines. (651)451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
