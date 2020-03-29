|
1943 – 2020 Jenson, Jo Anne, age 76, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 20th, 2020 at her residence in Arden Hills, Minnesota following a short illness resulting from chronic kidney disease. Jo — beloved wife, mother and grandmother — was a woman of faith, lifelong pianist/singer, writer and lover of animals. Born to Keith and Ruth (Snow) Tellijohn of LeSueur, Minnesota, Jo spent her childhood on the family farm near the winding banks of the Minnesota River, in the pastoral surroundings of rural life. Jo was fond of her early memories surrounding country living, family gatherings, county fair outings and back-to-school shopping in the "big city" of Mankato — all of which influenced her ongoing love of simpler things like choral singing, piano, gardening, baking and word games. After meeting in college, Jo married Dave — her lifelong partner — in 1963 and began a series of life adventures, which would include living in Pueblo, Colorado, and also Hoffman, Janesville and Rochester, Minnesota. They eventually settled in the Saint Paul area and raised three children before Jo returned to college, graduated with highest honors and worked for decades as a technical writer and editor. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jenifer Tellijohn and Baby Boy Tellijohn. She is survived by her loving, committed and caring spouse of 56 years, Dave, children Dennis (Teresa), Mike (Jodi) and Julie (Kurt) Banach, siblings Judy (Dave) Peterson, Jan LaSell, Tom (Dana) Tellijohn, Jackie Tellijohn, Tim (Lori) Tellijohn and grandchildren, Kayla, Maxwell, Luke, Adam, Marilee, Maria and Lydia. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Homes of Minnesota (preshomes.org in memory of Jo Anne Jenson). Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee. – Psalm 143:8 (KJV)
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020