|
|
Age 88, of Apple Valley on March 25, 2019 Preceded in death by her daughters, Susan Hooper and Jody Gott. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Kruse; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Friday March 29, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave N, St Paul, MN. Memorials may be sent to, Cornerstone Community Church, 1001 44th Ave Goodview, MN 55987 in Jo Dell's name. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 26, 2019