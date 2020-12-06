1/1
Age 84, of Eagan Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on December 3, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved granddaughter, Alyssa; husbands John Grinsteinner and James Kanke; father, George Lind; mother, Norma (Floyd) Kaufman; sisters, Jill and Jackie. Survived by daughter Darcy Boehme (Scott Bakos) and grand daughter Jamie (Jacob Williams); three sisters and one brother; and many nieces and nephews. Joan loved crocheting, sewing Christmas Tree skirts, she loved animals, music, movies and visiting with people. Because Joan recently fought a courageous battle with Covid, we are honoring her by not having an indoor memorial. There will be a short outdoor gathering at her final place of rest at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM.




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
