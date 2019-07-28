Home

Joan was born December 7, 1924 in Mpls., MN and passed away on July 20, 2019 at United Hospital in St. Paul after a brief illness. During her life she resided in parts of Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin, then returned to White Bear Lake to live out her final years. Preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Robert J. & Judith LaVick, and brother, George A. Blais. She is survived by sister, Jean R. Klein of Rogers, MN; brother, William D. (Arlene) Blais of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Cathy Blais; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Her Catholic faith was a guiding force throughout her life and carried her thru trials, tribulations and life's challenges. Visitation Tuesday, July 30th 6-8PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Hwy 96, White Bear. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 31st at 10:30AM with visitation beginning at 9:30AM at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dayton, MN. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press from July 28 to July 29, 2019
