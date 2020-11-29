1/
Joan A. (Hermann) MAHONEY
Passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1925 to A. John and Grace Hermann. Survived by sister Grace Marie Hermann, children Rosemarie (Lucas) Cruz, Richard (Mary), John (Arlene), Carol (Vincent) Langevin, along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by beloved husband Joseph, parents, and sister Phyllis Spadino. She was a nurse cadet during WWII. She enjoyed working for Dr. V.A. Sandkamp, MD as his RN for many years. There will be a memorial service at Fort Snelling Cemetery for family later in 2021. Memorials can be sent to the Red Cross.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
