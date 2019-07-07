Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 Mahtomedi Ave.,
Mahtomedi, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 Mahtomedi Ave.,
Mahtomedi, MN
1923 - 2019
Joan A. RYAN Obituary
(nee Gleason) Age 95 Born December 21, 1923 in St. Paul, MN. Died June 28, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in 1942 and College of St. Catherine in 1947. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, James; parents John and Lenore Gleason; sisters Rosemary Hanratty and Helen McKenna; brothers John, Joe and Steve Gleason. Survived by children Steve, Dan (Susan), Mary, Joe (Karen), Mike (Ann), Phil (Vicky) and Andy (Kelly); 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Tom (Laverne) Gleason; sister-in-law Terry Gleason. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (7/9) 10:30 AM at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
