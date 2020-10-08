Age 85 of St. Paul Park Passed away on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 after a one week tough, but brave battle with COVID-19. Joan really enjoyed spending time with her siblings and playing cards with her friends. But most of all she treasured her kids and grandkids more than anything. She and her husband John also owned Crossroads Antiques in Siren, WI for 25 years. She is preceded in death by her husband John of 64 years that is greeting her with open arms; she will be so sadly missed by children, Willie (Linda), Greg (Janie), Kim, and Heidi and fiancé Roy Trejo; grandchildren, Stacy, Tammy, Troy, Jesse, Matt, Ashlee, Shauna, Jon; 15 great-grand children; brothers Robert Morgan, Richard Morgan, and sister Sandi Einberger. Preceded in death by sister Diane Uhland; son-in-law Mark Wittenberg; and also nieces, nephews, family and friends. We will celebrate Joan's life at a private, graveside ceremony with immediate family in the near future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store