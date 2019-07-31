|
|
Age 89 Passed away Thursday, June 20th, 2019 in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Born March 13, 1930 in Eyota, Minnesota to Mary Jumbeck Marum and William Edward Marum. She is survived by her brothers, John Marum and Jerry Marum of Eyota, Minnesota; her children, Michael Torok (Sharon Gannaway), Miranda Torok, and Melissa Torok (Ted Greenebaum); grandchildren Skyelar Connelly, Rowen Connelly, Zoe Torok and Oliver Greenebaum; nephew Marlon Marum; grandnephews Shawn Marum and Alex Marum (Anna); and great, great grandniece Helaina Marum. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister-in-law, Ofelia (Ofie) Marum. She attended a one room school house until 8th grade and developed a love for literature. After attending Burr Oak High School in Chatfield MN, she earned a BA degree in English and a Masters Degree in Journalism at the University of Minnesota, where she met cherished friends and her former husband (deceased). She worked for the State of Minnesota for many years and enjoyed traveling the world, photography, reading, crossword puzzles and Masterpiece Theatre. She was passionate about politics, had a wonderful sense of humor and remained sharp through her 89 years. She was also quite a dish!
Published in Pioneer Press from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019