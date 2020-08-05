Age 73 of South St. Paul Passed Away August 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Marion. Survived by loving husband, Larry; children, Judy Bakken & Gerald Holmquist; twin sister, Jean (Dennis) Conoryea; step-sons, Jon (Chrissy) & Brian Zwart; grandchildren, Savannah & Joseph Zwart; nephews, Scott (Rose), Daniel (Joel), Kevin (Jennifer) and Chad (Jennifer) Conoryea; and many great-nieces & nephews. A private Prayer Service will be held with an inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. "We will love and miss you greatly!" 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 5, 2020.