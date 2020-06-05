2/23/23-6/2/20 Died in comfort in her sleep. An avid gardener, kitchen whiz, raconteur, and entertainer par excellence, Joan built an extensive collection of British antiques, a coterie of amused friends, and made homes in multiple states and countries. Born in and bombed out of London, she trained as a lab chemist. Fresh off the boat in Galveston, she was hired provisionally to bring civilization and tuition to the rowdy fifth-grade boys of St. John's School in Houston, Texas. Tiny in stature, formidable in person, she was soon brought on as a full teacher. Fixed up on a blind date with a shy Physics and Math teacher 5 years her junior, she married Thomas Read 3 weeks later. She continued to teach young children while bringing up their own kids, and moving repeatedly as Tom's career progressed from teacher to Headmaster. Predeceased by Tom after 68 years of marriage, she is survived by 3 children: Bookie (Richard), David and Timothy (Anna), 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grand children and sisters-in-law Nancy, Helen and Joanne. Memorials preferred to St. John's the Evangelist Church in St. Paul, MN, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Downers Grove, or the Garden Society of Downers Grove. She has chosen to be cremated and her ashes interred with Tom's in Wonalancet, NH. There will be no funeral, but you are invited to toast her with a chilled fizzy beverage of your choice.









