Age 83 Of Saint Paul Beloved wife, mother & nana died on July 16, 2019 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Survived by husband Hugh; children JoAnn (Noel Gordanier) & Hugh (Ashley); grand-children Jazmine, Zeke, Maya, Tristan & Jamie. Jo taught elementary school as a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for thirteen years, and later as a lay person. She taught first and second grade, where she shared her love of music, reading & laughter with her students. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, July 23rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Memorial Mass Wednesday, July 24th at 10:00 am with visitation one hour before at ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 51 7th Street West, St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jo's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a . Special thanks to the dedicated staff at The Pillars of Oakdale. "Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds." Louisa May Alcott, Little Women
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019