Joan Arlene "Joanne" PARKER
1933 - 2020
Age 86 Preceded in death by parents, Carroll and Alfreda Parker; sister, Marilyn Johnson. Survived by sister, Beverly Moen; niece, Sharon Pickett; nephews, Gregory Johnson, Bryan (Shelley) Moen, Terry Moen; great nieces, Angela, Andrea, Lindsay, Kristin, Katie, Erica; great nephew Michael; great grandniece, Stella; great grandnephew, Ian. Joan was born in Wadena, MN and lived in Minneapolis, MN, IL, IN and St. Paul, MN. Most of her life she cared for her parents. She enjoyed following her nephews and grandnieces in their school activities and sporting events, Private Memorial service will be held with interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials are preferred to the family. Arr. O'Halloran & Murphy 651-698-0796

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
