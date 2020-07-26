1/
Joan Audrey (Stadt) REINKE
Age 89 of South St. Paul Passed Away July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold "Red"; and sister, Elizabeth Story. Survived by children, Denise Podritz, Terese (Ken) Glenn & Rich (Barb) Reinke; grandchildren, Sara Marie (Richard) Wilson, Justin (Rana) Reinke, Erin (Mike) Haugen, Jason (Sara) Glenn & Tom (Jessica) Glenn; step-grandchildren, Brent & Steven Brewer; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Rose (Bob) Pawlik & Patty Kay Skare; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Wed., July 29th at the CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE, 3rd St. No. @ 4th Ave. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Tues., July 28th at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living for their care. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
