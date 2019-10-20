Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan SIMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Baird "Jo" (Sorenson) SIMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Baird "Jo" (Sorenson) SIMS Obituary
Age 90 Of St. Paul passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by her children and closest friend. Born in Winona, MN, she married and raised a family in St. Paul. Joan had an artistic flair with art, music and gardening. She also had a passion for animals, both dogs and cats. Because of her vibrant personality, Joan had an abundance of friends who along with her family will miss her dearly. She is survived by her children Larry, Stephanie and Tim (Lisa); 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and her dearest friend Jacalyn. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Wednesday, October 23 at St. Stanislaus Church, 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. A visitation will be from 5–8 PM, Tuesday, October 22nd at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral and Cremation, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Committal will be private.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now