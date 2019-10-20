|
|
Age 90 Of St. Paul passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by her children and closest friend. Born in Winona, MN, she married and raised a family in St. Paul. Joan had an artistic flair with art, music and gardening. She also had a passion for animals, both dogs and cats. Because of her vibrant personality, Joan had an abundance of friends who along with her family will miss her dearly. She is survived by her children Larry, Stephanie and Tim (Lisa); 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and her dearest friend Jacalyn. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Wednesday, October 23 at St. Stanislaus Church, 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. A visitation will be from 5–8 PM, Tuesday, October 22nd at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral and Cremation, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Committal will be private.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019