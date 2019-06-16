Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan BEUTEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan BEUTEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan BEUTEL Obituary
Age 86 of Bayport Passed away peacefully in her sleep due to complications from COPD on June 13, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, E. Donald; son, Dan; parents, Robert and Mary Barrett; brothers, Bill, Bob, John; sisters-in-law, Mildred, Arline. Survived by children, Doug, Dave (Toots), Don (Mary), Dale (Dory), Julie; brother, Jerry; brother-in-law, Bruce; daughter-in-law, Kathy; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Joan's Life 12 PM Friday, June 28th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Bayport. In honor of Joan, memorials preferred to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now