Age 86 of Bayport Passed away peacefully in her sleep due to complications from COPD on June 13, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, E. Donald; son, Dan; parents, Robert and Mary Barrett; brothers, Bill, Bob, John; sisters-in-law, Mildred, Arline. Survived by children, Doug, Dave (Toots), Don (Mary), Dale (Dory), Julie; brother, Jerry; brother-in-law, Bruce; daughter-in-law, Kathy; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Joan's Life 12 PM Friday, June 28th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Bayport. In honor of Joan, memorials preferred to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019