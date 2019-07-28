|
Age 88, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, MN. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Thursday, August 1 at the Church of St. Louis, King of France, 10th Street at Cedar, Downtown St. Paul. Visitation at Church 1 hour before the Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers Rob, Floyd, Jack, Tom, Pete and Gordy; 4 sisters Dorothy Bovaird, Helen Stevens, Susan Rezanka and Lorraine Harwood. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019