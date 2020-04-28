(Heuer) Joan (Joni) Gloria Age 75 Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Joan was born in St. Paul, MN on December 4, 1944 to Eric Heuer and Joan Theisen Heuer. She graduated from Henry Sibley high school then attended St. Paul School of Beauty. She was a cosmetologist for several years before working in the accounting field and then in property management before she retired. Joni was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, and spent time in both Minnesota and North Carolina over the years to be with various family members. Joni was predeceased by her father, Eric; her mother, Joan; her brothers, Terry and Tommy; and her sisters, Aveline, Marlene, and Dona Mae. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Lupelow of Bloomington, MN; brother, Doug Heuer of Deerwood, MN; her daughter, Michelle Terenzetti and husband, John; daughter, Lisa Bruneau; son, Mike Bruneau; and three grandchildren, Sydney Bruneau, Wesley Bruneau, and Anthony Terenzetti; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store