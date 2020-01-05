Home

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:30 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Joan C. HALGRIMSON Obituary
Age 66 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Norma Willis, sisters, Judy (John) & Barb (Larry). Survived by father, Donald Willis; brother, Pat (Patsy); daughter, Nicole; son, Josh (Angela) and their father, Terry; grandsons, Blake & Jake and family and friends. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her grandsons. Memorial Service 6:30 PM Monday, January 13th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4:30-6:30 prior to the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
