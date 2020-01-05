|
Age 66 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Norma Willis, sisters, Judy (John) & Barb (Larry). Survived by father, Donald Willis; brother, Pat (Patsy); daughter, Nicole; son, Josh (Angela) and their father, Terry; grandsons, Blake & Jake and family and friends. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her grandsons. Memorial Service 6:30 PM Monday, January 13th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4:30-6:30 prior to the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
