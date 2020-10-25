Age 81 of St. Paul Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Thomas Lynch, parents Alfred and Catherine Krueger. Loving mother to Laura (Tim) Domke, Terrie (Martin) Astrup; grandmother to Brittany Astrup (Kyle Rossiter), Melanie Domke, Emily (Matt) Cahanes, Thomas Astrup; great grandmother to Nylah Banks, Patrick Cahanes, Bella Banks, Lincoln Cahanes. Joan enjoyed making family dinners and spending time with friends and family. She always had a tube of red lipstick in her pocket. Joan was the center of our family and will be dearly missed. Our family would like to thank the Staff at Elk Ridge Alzheimer Care Center of Maplewood for their care and support of our mom. Private Mass and burial due to Covid.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store