Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
1405 Hwy. 13
Mendota, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
1405 Hwy. 13
Mendota, MN
Age 79, of Mendota Heights, MN, died peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, holding her rosary, after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by daughter, Carolyn (age 2); parents, Vernon and Anne; sisters, Rita and Marie; and brothers-in-law, Jack and Bill. Survived by adoring husband of 51 years, Peter; children, Leanne (Chris), Andy (Michelle), Nikki (Sean) and Tom (Allison); grandchildren, Maddie, Ryan, Aidan and Jenna; sister, Lois (Ed); and countless loving friends and family. Affectionately known to her immediate family as "Sassy", Joan was the epitome of living life to the fullest and treated everyone she met with kindness. She loved golfing, dancing, volunteering and playing cards, but nothing matched her love of Jesus and her family. Joan was grateful for every day and we are grateful for having her in our life. As we say goodbye, those who have gone before her say, "Here she comes!" Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1405 Hwy. 13, Mendota. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Memorials preferred to Rein In Sarcoma (reininsarcoma.org) or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 10, 2019
