Age 91, of Roseville Died March 17, 2020. Born to Elmer and Grace Pepin on September 16, 1928. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 63 years, Tom; sister, Grace; and infant daughter, Rosemary. Will be sadly missed by her children, Jeanette (Mark) Wickoren, Daniel (Diane), Sally (Kevin) Greer, Lorelei (Kevin) Kaetterhenry, Suzanne (Todd) Tschida-Findell, Alan (Sharon); twenty grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren with two on the way; siblings, Betty (Ken) Herriges, Margaret (Don) Talbot and Joe (Alice) Pepin; many nieces, nephews and friends. Joan grew up on Dayton's Bluff in St. Paul and graduated from Harding HS in 1946. She was a strong, stoic woman who dearly loved her family, which she raised on St. Paul's north end. Joan was artistically talented and instilled a love of reading in her children. She returned to work for the Minnesota Historical Society when the kids were independent and was a long-time board member of the Little Canada Historical Society. She retired to Roseville and spent many happy summers at the cabin with her family on Long Lake near Hillman, MN. Joan was an avid cribbage player, a connoisseur of Chinese food and a self-proclaimed techie who loved to send and receive texts and emails. Joan loved to knit, as seen by the many sets of mittens, hats and scarves her family wears. Her grandchildren treasure the Christmas stockings she made for each of them. A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Maternity of Mary Church at a future date as the public health situation allows. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan, Heritage Place where Joan resided her last five years. Thanks also to Health East Hospice and the Ramsey County Care Center staff and management, for their loving care and kindness during Joan's final days. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020