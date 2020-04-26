Passed away on April 21, 2020, at Montgomery Place, in Hyde Park, Chicago, at the age of ninety, after infection with COVID-19 exacerbated several underlying conditions. Born on November 7, 1929, Joan grew up in Minneapolis, spending the first two years of her life with her father's sister, Ruth Cranston, as her own mother was hospitalized with tuberculosis immediately after her birth. She rejoined her parents, Dr. Robert W. Cranston, Jr. and Prof. Elizabeth M. Cranston and her two older siblings, Dr. Robert W. Cranston III and Jean C. Woodruff, in the family home on Xerxes Avenue. Her Aunt Ruth remained an important person throughout her life and the lives of her children. Joan graduated from University High School at the precocious age of sixteen and attended the University of Minnesota. She married James Edward Henly, of St. Paul, in 1951. After several years in the Prospect Park neighborhood of Minneapolis, the couple built a home in 1961 on Oakview Road, in West St. Paul, where they lived for over thirty years, raising a family of six children. The grown children are now far flung, living in Chicago, Illinois, Morehead, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., and New York, New York. As a mother of six, Joan spent countless hours supporting her children's various pursuits, keeping them out of trouble or helping them through the trouble they made. The house on Oakview Road was a favorite meeting place of neighborhood kids and school friends largely because of Joan's warmth, tolerance for chaos, and acceptance of everyone, including animals. Her love of animals was so well known that on more than one occasion school administrators sent stray dogs and cats home with her children from school. Joan remained politically and socially engaged throughout her life. In the Twin Cities, she was an active member of the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor party and participated in rallies and fundraisers for a variety of social causes, from anti-war demonstrations to equal rights marches. Joan's political activism began early, when she served as a volunteer on Hubert H. Humphrey's first campaign for Mayor of Minneapolis, in 1943. Joan moved with her husband Jim to Coronado, California in the mid-1990s, following Jim's retirement as president of the family business in St. Paul (Henly's Fine Furniture, established in 1888 on St. Paul's West Side). After Jim's death in 2003, Joan remained in Coronado for another 16 years, making many new friends and enjoying the regular support and company of her sister-in-law and niece, residing in nearby La Mesa, California. Joan relocated in summer 2019 to the neighborhood of Hyde Park in Chicago, Illinois where her two youngest daughters and their families live. During her last months in Hyde Park, Joan had the benefit of their steadfast support and companionship and she cherished the road trip they had taken together, from San Diego, across the Rockies, returning her to the Midwest that somehow had remained her heart's home. Joan recently celebrated her 90th birthday in November, 2019 in Hyde Park, enjoying the company of all of her children and their far-flung families. Joan Cranston Henly (November 7, 1929 - April 21, 2020), of Chicago, IL, is survived by her sister, Jean C. Woodruff of Mechanicsburg, PA; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Miller of St. Louis Park, MN and Gladys Cranston of La Mesa, CA; her six children (John E. Henly, of Washington, D.C., Nancy J. Henly, of Morehead, KY, Elizabeth Henly, NY, NY, James B. Henly, NY, NY, Anne S. Henly, Chicago, IL, and Julia R. Henly, Chicago, IL); her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law (Nadia H. Henly, of Washington, D.C., James P. Dahlberg, of Morehead, KY, Constance Herndon, of NY, NY, Howard Nusbaum, of Chicago, IL, and Bernd Wittenbrink, of Chicago, IL); and her five grandchildren (Molly Dahlberg of Iowa City, IA, Thomas Dahlberg of Baltimore, MD, Rebecca Nusbaum of Philadelphia, PA, Jackson Herndon of NY, NY, and Benjamin Wittenbrink, of Chicago, IL), and her late father's wife, Alyce Cranston. A memorial service will be held later this summer in St. Paul, Minnesota. The time and location will be announced in the future, when there is greater clarity regarding appropriate guidelines for safe assembly at such events. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Illinois COVID Response Fund www.ilcovidresponsefund.org, ACLU www.aclu.org, or Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.