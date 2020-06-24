Joan Delores (Schultz) NUTZMANN
1934 - 2020
Of St. Paul Born March 26, 1934, died June 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jerome C. and daughter Lori. Survived by sons: Jerry (Mary) and Scott Sr. (Denise), grandchildren: Scott Jr., Kim (Nick) Spaeth, Alyssa (Rico) Martinez; great-grandchildren: Ramona and Emery Spaeth; sister Marlene Schultz; and brothers Mike and Frank (Robin) Fischer. Joan owned and operated The Clo-Spin Cleaners for over 35 years. She will be missed by all. Funeral service Thursday, 11AM, June 25, 2020 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
