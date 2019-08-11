Home

Joan E. (Singewald) KLOCOW

Joan E. (Singewald) KLOCOW Obituary
Age 88 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of St. Paul. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Alan. Survived by children, Dennis (Nancy), Dean (Lista), Alison (Sean) Joyce & Karla (Tim) Johnson; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Singewald. Celebration of Life Service 11 AM Saturday, August 17th, at First Presbyterian Church, 535 20th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service at church. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church or Neighbors Inc. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
