Loved Wife & Mother Age 85 Passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020 in Stillwater, MN. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger; her father, Noel, and mother, Cerisa; brother, John; daughter-in-law, Dawn; and dear great-granddaughter, Maddie Kolb. Survived by daughters, Lynn (Pat) Kolb, Mary Adams, and Jolene Abraham; sons, Marc, Jeff, and Joel (Natalie); 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene, Bill and Jim; sisters, Angie, Phyllis, Sr. Mary, and Monica; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. We are all thankful for her care, kindness and loving ways. As children, siblings, relatives, friends and even strangers, we all were able to experience her caring ways; her one-on-one visits; the way she set a table to make all feel like they were royalty; the letters and notes she would delight in handwriting. Celebration of Life Sunday, August 16th, 1-5pm; held at the home of Jeff Pasiuk; 8408 178th Lane, Forest Lake, MN 55025. In-door and out-door setting to practice social distancing; non-contact lunch will be served. "Merci Beaucoup" 651-439-5511