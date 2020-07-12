1/1
Joan E. (Proulx) PASIUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loved Wife & Mother Age 85 Passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020 in Stillwater, MN. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger; her father, Noel, and mother, Cerisa; brother, John; daughter-in-law, Dawn; and dear great-granddaughter, Maddie Kolb. Survived by daughters, Lynn (Pat) Kolb, Mary Adams, and Jolene Abraham; sons, Marc, Jeff, and Joel (Natalie); 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene, Bill and Jim; sisters, Angie, Phyllis, Sr. Mary, and Monica; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. We are all thankful for her care, kindness and loving ways. As children, siblings, relatives, friends and even strangers, we all were able to experience her caring ways; her one-on-one visits; the way she set a table to make all feel like they were royalty; the letters and notes she would delight in handwriting. Celebration of Life Sunday, August 16th, 1-5pm; held at the home of Jeff Pasiuk; 8408 178th Lane, Forest Lake, MN 55025. In-door and out-door setting to practice social distancing; non-contact lunch will be served. "Merci Beaucoup" 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Jeff Pasiuk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved