Of Dell Rapids, South Dakota Passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of seventy-seven after several years of declining health. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids, SD. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids Chapel. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery in Maplewood, MN at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. There will be a reception and visitation at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, MN from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. following the graveside service. www.kahlerfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019