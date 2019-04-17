Home

Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
Hastings, MN
View Map
Resources
Joan Elizabeth (Larson) ZABEL


1941 - 2019
Of Dell Rapids, South Dakota Passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of seventy-seven after several years of declining health. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids, SD. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids Chapel. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery in Maplewood, MN at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. There will be a reception and visitation at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, MN from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. following the graveside service. www.kahlerfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
