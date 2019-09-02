|
was born in Red Wing, MN April 12, 1934. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Red Wing for five years, two years at St. Joseph School in Winona, MN and one year again in Red Wing. She graduated from Red Wing High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN with a major in Music and minor degrees in English and Education. Joan was married to the love of her life, James Deane Hardy, for 63 years. She had a life-long passion for music, expressed through her involvement in several professional and community organizations. She joined and had been a member of the Minnesota Music Teachers Association since 1956. She maintained a private piano studio in her home since 1957. She was a member of the West Suburban Music Teachers Association where she served two years as secretary, one year as program chairman and one year as president. She completed post-graduate classes at the University of Minnesota and studied privately twelve years with Professor Bernard Wiser. She was also a member of the Thursday Musical for twenty years and performed in private homes in Minneapolis and suburban areas. Joan was a devout Catholic and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Excelsior, MN for 54 years where she sang as a volunteer with the Schola Choir. Her greatest love was her family: her loving husband, Deane; her six children, Susan (deceased), Mary Susan (Andrew) Fraser, Patrick Hardy, Michael (Kim) Hardy, James (Brenda) Hardy and Joseph (Molly) Hardy; her grandchildren, Rob (Megan), Ryan, Erik, Nick, Jake, MaKayla, Nate and Bekah; great grandchildren, Therese and Maria. Mass of Christian Burial, Wed., Sept. 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 680 Mill St., Excelsior (952-474-8868). A visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Private family interment Resurrection Cemetery, Shorewood. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 2, 2019