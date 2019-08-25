|
|
Age 91 of St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 19, 2019. Born to Sylvia and Earl Tollefson. Survived by husband, Lawrence and children, Linda, Susan and James, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, siblings Ron Tollefson and Sharon Miller. Visitation at Wulff Funeral home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St. Paul, September 4, 5pm-8pm. Memorial service at Grace Lutheran, 1730 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, September 5, 11am. Visitation 10-11. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019