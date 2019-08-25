Home

More Obituaries for Joan CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan G. CARLSON

Joan G. CARLSON Obituary
Age 91 of St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 19, 2019. Born to Sylvia and Earl Tollefson. Survived by husband, Lawrence and children, Linda, Susan and James, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, siblings Ron Tollefson and Sharon Miller. Visitation at Wulff Funeral home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St. Paul, September 4, 5pm-8pm. Memorial service at Grace Lutheran, 1730 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, September 5, 11am. Visitation 10-11. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
