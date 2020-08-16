1/1
Joan H. LILLEODDEN
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born April 3, 1934 in Hanska, MN to parents, Oscar and Thea (Helling) Lilleodden. Preceded in death by parents; twin sister, Jane; brother, Harvey; infant twin sisters, Ann and Mae; and brother-in-law, John Johnson. Survived by siblings, Elaine Johnson, Leanore (Don) Johnsen, Roger (Karin) Lilleodden, James (Bonnie) Lilleodden; sister-in-law, La Donna Lilleodden; 17 nieces and nephews and many greats. Long term executive secretary at the U of M School of Veterinary Medicine. Devoted associate member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lake Hanska Lutheran Church. Special thanks to the caring staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Hanska Lutheran Church or Lyngblomsten Foundation. 651-767-9333





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved