Age 86 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born April 3, 1934 in Hanska, MN to parents, Oscar and Thea (Helling) Lilleodden. Preceded in death by parents; twin sister, Jane; brother, Harvey; infant twin sisters, Ann and Mae; and brother-in-law, John Johnson. Survived by siblings, Elaine Johnson, Leanore (Don) Johnsen, Roger (Karin) Lilleodden, James (Bonnie) Lilleodden; sister-in-law, La Donna Lilleodden; 17 nieces and nephews and many greats. Long term executive secretary at the U of M School of Veterinary Medicine. Devoted associate member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lake Hanska Lutheran Church. Special thanks to the caring staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Hanska Lutheran Church or Lyngblomsten Foundation. 651-767-9333