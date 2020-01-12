Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Eastern Heights Lutheran Church
616 Ruth St. N
St Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Eastern Heights Lutheran Church
616 Ruth St. N
St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan MILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Helen (Herzog) MILES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Helen (Herzog) MILES Obituary
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, Russell R. Miles; daughter, Judy Cowen; grandson, Adam Miles; brother, Don Sorenson. Joan was a member of Eastern Heights Lutheran Church of St. Paul, for 65 years. She dedicated her life to her family, and loved being surrounded by children. Joan loved her independence and remaining active. Her hobbies included golf, bowling, feeding her birds and squirrels. Joan is survived by children, Jacalyn (Leigh) Ellis, Robert (Kim) Miles, Brian (Constance) Miles; son-in-law, Doug Cowen; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grand children; brothers, William (Joyce) Herzog, John (Bev) Herzog, Wayne (Elizabeth) Sorenson, Gary (Donna) Sorenson; beloved cat, Callie; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will all miss her dearly. Funeral Service Wednesday, January 15th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church 616 Ruth St. N, St. Paul. Evening Visitation Tuesday, January 14th 4-7 PM at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -