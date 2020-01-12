|
|
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, Russell R. Miles; daughter, Judy Cowen; grandson, Adam Miles; brother, Don Sorenson. Joan was a member of Eastern Heights Lutheran Church of St. Paul, for 65 years. She dedicated her life to her family, and loved being surrounded by children. Joan loved her independence and remaining active. Her hobbies included golf, bowling, feeding her birds and squirrels. Joan is survived by children, Jacalyn (Leigh) Ellis, Robert (Kim) Miles, Brian (Constance) Miles; son-in-law, Doug Cowen; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grand children; brothers, William (Joyce) Herzog, John (Bev) Herzog, Wayne (Elizabeth) Sorenson, Gary (Donna) Sorenson; beloved cat, Callie; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will all miss her dearly. Funeral Service Wednesday, January 15th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church 616 Ruth St. N, St. Paul. Evening Visitation Tuesday, January 14th 4-7 PM at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020