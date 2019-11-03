Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Joan DOTH
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Joan I. (Morrissey) DOTH


1932 - 2019
Joan I. (Morrissey) DOTH Obituary
Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away October 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, William. Survived by sister, Sheila Hill of Cottage Grove; children, Keith (Leslie) Paul, Ken (Karen) Paul, Karen (Brian) Walker; grandchildren, Eric (Morley) Walker, Amy (Greg) Walker; great granddaughter, Kylie; nieces and nephews. Joan was employed by Burlington Northern railroad for over 45 yrs, she was a member of the BN clown band and entertained children throughout the twin cities with her quartette the Gold Tones. Funeral service to be held at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home (575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul) on Thursday, November 7, 0291 at 12PM with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
