Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606

Joan Kathleen (Nolan) KELLER

Joan Kathleen (Nolan) KELLER Obituary
September 18, 1926 — February 9, 2020 Of Shoreview, Minnesota Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Joseph Keller; her father Emmett Nolan, mother Marie Shadegg Nolan; sisters Margaret (Peggy) Kowalski and Billie Nolan; and son-in-law Mark Brosnahan. Survived by her daughter Cindy (Keller) Brosnahan; son Steve Keller; daughter Kathy Keller-Wiggins and son-in-law Greg Wiggins; grandchildren Jeremy Eventyr (Becky), Brendan Brosnahan, Jamie (Keller)Taylor, Brett Brosnahan (Crystal), Tara Brosnahan and Megan Keller (Kevin Kjorlien) Montana Wiggins and Dakota Wiggins; great grandkids Brody, Breleigh, Ireland, Nolan, Brooklyn and Broxton Brosnahan, Rowan and Ada Taylor and Cedar Eventyr; sister-in-law Rosalie Keller; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Vern and Sue McClanahan and many other friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, February 27 (visitation begins at 10AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 North Victoria, Shoreview. Private interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials preferred to the family so they can distribute to the charities she liked in her name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
