Our beloved mother, Joan Kulenkamp, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Joan was born August 7, 1937, to William & Eleanor Wigstrom. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William & Eleanor; her son, Jerome Devine; grandson, Brandon Devine; and brother & sister-in-law, William & Joan Wigstrom. Joan is survived by her husband, Stan Kulenkamp; son, Robert (Colleen) Devine; daughter, Janet (Jay) Schmidt; sister, Claudia (Dan) Denissen; brother, Tom (Sally) Wigstrom; bonus son, Mark (Nancy) Kulenkamp; bonus daughter, Robin (Paul) Arnesen; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews, extended family, and friends. She was a 1st and 2nd grade teacher with South Washington County School District for 26 years and loved children of all ages! Joan enjoyed traveling, dancing, the sun, Florida, garage sales, flea markets, dogs, crafts, and the colors turquoise and purple. She loved Jesus most of all; lived life to the fullest and will be sorely missed! "Have love in your heart" was one of her numerous sayings we will never forget! YOU are LOVED! A brief funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m., at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton St., Maplewood. Dress is casual. Please wear something turquoise or purple in honor of Joan, and bring a folding chair if desired. Social distancing will be followed. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association – let's find a cure!
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.