Joan left us and this earth on June 4, 2019, at the age of 72, after a two-year battle with leukemia. She was a beautiful child and never lost that beauty, inside or out. Her mother, Millie, died when Joan was very young, which had a lifelong impact on her. However, her mother, Betty, took her in with open arms, and she was adored by Betty and her father Harvey. The sibling relationship is usually one of life's longest and she will be dearly missed by her sister Judy and brother Jim. She was ever caring and concerned for their well-being; forever the big sister. Always calling to warn if there was a storm on the horizon. She enjoyed: big hugs, sunshine, her many dogs, friends, music and fairy lights, in any order. In recent years she also loved being Oma Joan to Molly and Bode. She had great taste in jewelry, cars, and technology, and was a talented photographer. She had an unforgettable laugh. After graduating from North High in North St. Paul and completing nurses training, she later earned a B.S. in Business Management from Cardinal Stritch University. Joan spent her career in the medical field and was most proud of the proficiency and skills she developed as a first assistant in surgeries for the physicians with whom she worked. Joan was grateful that cancer gave her the time to say goodbye to the people in her life, and grateful for how her faith grew along with her journey. She came to consider the healthcare providers who helped her through the trials of these past two years as her friends, and called them by their first names. Thank you all, you know who you are. Special thanks to Lakeview Hospice, especially Colette. Thank you to Linda for the many trips to the Mayo Clinic and for being there at points in life when Joan most needed someone and to Nadji, who always seemed to show up at just the right time, with just the right thing. Joan made her final plans on her own and to perfection, as always. She is survived by: longtime friend, co-worker and caregiver, Linda Christopherson; siblings Judy (Mike) and Jim; niece Jane and nephew Josh, and their families. And now, she is off to life's greatest adventure. Services Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1616 Olive Street, Stillwater, MN. Visitation 1pm-2pm, service at 2pm, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in Rochester or to the animal humane society of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019